Obituary: Hope Griggs Turner, 91, of Weston

Hope Griggs Turner, 91, died Feb. 3, 2018 at her home of 60 years in Weston, CT, after an extended decline in health.

A Memorial Service will be held on Saturday, April 28, 2018 at 10 a.m. at the Emmanuel Episcopal Church, 285 Lyons Plain Road, Weston, CT 06883. Interment will be held privately.

In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be directed to Emmanuel Episcopal Church or to Weston EMS, 52 Norfield Road, Weston, CT 06883.

