Obituary: Frank Richard Funk, 89, of Redding

Frank Richard Funk, 89, of Redding, CT, passed away on June 20, 2018 in his beloved home. He was the husband of Dorothee (Jasen) Funk and would have celebrated their 67th wedding anniversary on August 14, 2018.

In addition to his wife Dorothee, he is survived by their five children: Merianne (Funk) White and her husband Fritz of Coventry, CT; James of Redding, CT; Matthew of Stratford, CT; Jennifer (Funk) Paredes and her husband Adolfo of Westbrook, CT; and Douglas and his wife Abbe of Gilroy, CA. He is also survived by his sister, Dorothea (Funk) Salerno of Dayton, OH and his brother, Lawrence of Frederick, MD as well as seven grandchildren and four great-granddaughters.

He was born on September 23, 1928 in Flushing, NY, to the late Frank A. Funk and Anna (Faulhaber) Funk.

He moved to Redding, CT from Plainview, NY in 1968, where he proudly designed the home in which he would later raise his family.

A graduate of Bayside High School in Bayside, NY, he attended Duke University through the ROTC Program and became a lieutenant in the U.S. Navy where he served as a flying mid-shipman. While stationed in Norfolk, VA, he was the first member of his squadron to qualify to fly jet aircraft.

After active duty, he remained active in the Reserves and was a Captain at Eastern Air Lines, retiring after 35 years in 1988. He remained an active member of the Retired Eastern Pilots Association, attending conventions and serving as a tour leader to numerous destinations with his wife Dorothee.

He was an avid golfer and member of the Rock Ridge Country Club in Newtown, CT. He was a history buff as well as an avid reader, and traveled extensively with his wife to all seven continents, and enjoyed relaxing with crossword puzzles and watching Jeopardy.

For many years he was a volunteer and treasurer for the Boy Scouts, coached youth baseball with the Little League and Babe Ruth League, and enjoyed hosting many celebrations and parties for family and friends over the years.

His love and passion for flying was second only to his love for his family.

In lieu of flowers, donations in Frank’s memory may be made to Ridgefield Visiting Nurse Association of Ridgefield, CT or Regional Hospice and Palliative Care of Danbury, CT.

The family will host a memorial service in Frank’s honor later this summer.