Obituary: Elmina Tilden Edmonston, 100

Elmina Tilden Edmonston, a Bedford, NY resident for over 40 years, passed away at Meadow Ridge, Redding, CT March 20. Mina was in her 100th year. She was among the original “pioneers” at Meadow Ridge where she lived for 15 years.

Daughter of the late Alfred M. & Elmina (Ambrose) Tilden her family came from New Lebanon, NY and were collateral descendants of NY Governor Samuel J. Tilden.

Mina was born on an orange grove in Winter Haven, FL in May 1918, the eldest of three children. She graduated from Chatham Hall in VA in 1936 and the Katharine Gibbs School in NY.

In June 1941 she married the love of her life Charles H. Edmonston. He died in 2013 after 72 years of marriage. Her siblings Samuel J Tilden IV and Nina T. Sheldon (formerly of Bedford) predeceased her.

She is survived by her daughter Elmina Edmonston Placek, sons Charles (Lyn) and Tilden (Janet Hoffmann) and granddaughter Elsbeth Anne.

She was a member of St. Matthew’s Church, Bedford Garden Club, Colony Club, Junior League, and Mayflower Society.

A memorial service will be held in New Lebanon, NY.

To offer the family online condolences please visit boutonfuneralhome.com.

Memorial donations can be made to:

Chatham Hall: https://chathamhall.myschoolapp.com/page/alumnae–giving/give-today.