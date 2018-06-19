Obituary: Elizabeth “Betty” Jean (Sugden) Soltesz, 71, formerly of Redding

Elizabeth “Betty” Jean (Sugden) Soltesz, age 71, of Lawton, MI, formerly of Redding, CT, passed away suddenly on Friday, June 8, 2018. She was born in Norwalk, Connecticut on June 27, 1946, the daughter of Benjamin and Julia Sugden.

As a child, Betty looked up to her older brother, Ben, looked after her younger brother, Jim, and remained close to both throughout her life. She was a child model and appeared in the Sears Catalog and the local newspaper.

Betty married Robert J. Soltesz on August 21, 1965. She was a devoted wife, mother, and grandmother, and experienced endless joy from every moment spent with her family. Her home was warm and welcoming, constantly filled with neighbors, friends, and animals.

Betty loved animals, and the family always had dogs and cats, and then added sheep when a friend heard her say that she’d love to make a sweater from scratch. Betty loved to make gifts that she created with her own hands, knitting, spinning, quilting, and cross-stitching, especially for her grandchildren, and baking enough Christmas cookies to feed the world.

Professionally, Betty worked in association management for many years, first in Connecticut, and then in Michigan, gaining her Certification in Association Management. When she was ready to retire, she and Rob fulfilled her long-time dream to have an alpaca farm. As an alpaca farmer, Betty raised many well-loved animals and nurtured the love of alpacas in countless farm visitors.

Surviving are her beloved husband Robert J., treasured children: one son, Christopher (Sarah) Soltesz of Kalamazoo, MI, two daughters, Tracey Soltesz of Wallingford, CT, and Melissa Soltesz of Portland, OR, five grandchildren: Robert (Kaitie), Genevieve, William, Mason, and Joseph, and two brothers: Benjamin (Ann) and James (Nancy) Sugden.

The family will welcome friends and loved ones for a memorial service at St. Patrick’s Church, Redding, CT on Tuesday, June 26, 2018, at 11:00am.