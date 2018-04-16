Obituary: Eileen Edwards Lawrence, 81, Southport

Eileen Edwards Lawrence, 81, Southport, CT, passed away peacefully after a brief illness on April 6, 2018. She was a devoted wife, mother, and beloved grandmother, and leaves a legacy of love and passion for life in the hands and hearts of all who knew her well.

She was born in Newark, NJ to Walter Neal Edwards and Helen Curry Edwards, grew up in Short Hills, NJ and graduated from Milburn High School and attended Endicott College. She was a longtime resident of Summit, NJ where she and her husband Robert raised their family.

Eileen was an active realtor with Halstead Properties in Westport, CT where she enjoyed working with her clients, friends and colleagues.

She had many interests and talents including gardening, painting needlepoint canvases, and knitting and will be fondly remembered by her extended family for her elegant hosting at her signature Christmas Eve dinner celebrations. Eileen enjoyed nothing more than spending time with friends and family at the beach in Long Beach Island, NJ and Friday night dinners at Compo Beach in Westport, CT. She was an active member of Emmanuel Episcopal Church in Weston, CT where she served on the Vestry.

She is preceded in death by her husband, Robert A. Lawrence Sr. and her son, Robert A. Lawrence Jr. Eileen is survived by her son Ned (Charlotte) and their children Wels and Tanner (Haley), her daughter Elizabeth (Dan) and their children Christian, Sigrid, and Leah, and her daughter-in-law Suzanne and her children Toland and Robert III.

There will be a private graveside service. Family and friends are invited to join us for a celebration of her life on Friday, May 25, at 12:30 p.m., at Beacon Hill Club, 250 Hobart Avenue, Summit, NJ.