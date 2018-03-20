Obituary: Edmond Vincent Lawlor Jr., 87, of Redding

Edmond Vincent Lawlor Jr. of Redding, CT, passed away peacefully in his home on March 13, 2018, at the age of 87, surrounded by his family.

Formerly of Madison and Normandy Beach, NJ, Ed was born July 20, 1930 in South Orange, NJ, to the late Edmond Vincent Lawlor, Sr. and Anna Ferris Lawlor. He graduated from Seton Hall Prep High School in West Orange, NJ (’47). He received a B.S. in Economics & Finance from Mount St. Mary’s College, Emmitsburg MD (’51), and a Master of Finance from Seton Hall University (’61).

After graduation from college, Ed fought in the Korean War as a Second Lieutenant in the Army. Returning home, he worked for the New Jersey Savings League for 43 years, serving 22 years as President. He retired in 1996.

Ed was always very active in any community of which he was a part, especially the Catholic Church. He will be remembered for his generosity with his time, his leadership and his humor. He was proud of his Irish heritage and visited Ireland, the birthplace of his father, many times. He was also an avid sailor, golfer and poker player.

Ed is preceded in death by his beloved wife of 52 years, Marion Springer Lawlor, and his siblings, Jack Lawlor of Noank, CT, Marg Kirby of Long Meadow, MA, Anne O’Brien of Bernardsville, NJ and Richard Lawlor of Convent Station, NJ. He is survived by his children and their spouses: Tim Lawlor and his wife Lee Ann of Wilmette, IL, Nan Speicher and her husband Chris of Scranton, PA, Barbara Boucher and her husband David of Mahwah, NJ, Jack Lawlor and his wife Missy of Greenville, SC, Rosemary Heinzerling and her husband Billy of Greenwich, CT, and Carol Walters and her husband Marc of Reisterstown, MD. He is also survived by 17 grandchildren and many nieces, nephews and friends.

A funeral mass will be held Saturday, March 24, 2018, 9:00 a.m., at Sacred Heart Church, 30 Church Street, Redding, CT.

In lieu of flowers, donations may be sent to Dorothy Day Hospitality House soup kitchen, 11 Spring Street, Danbury CT. Mailing Address: PO Box 922, Danbury, CT 06813-0922. Tel: (203) 743-7988. E-mail: [email protected]

“Think where man’s glory most begins and ends, and say my glory was I had such friends.” — William Butler Yeats