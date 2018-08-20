Obituary: Edith Sanford, 79

Edith Scott Sanford passed away at the age of 79, at her home on Sunday, August 19, 2018, after a brief illness surrounded by her loving family.

Edith, a lifetime resident of West Redding was born February 18, 1939. She graduated from Danbury High School Class of 1957. Edith was a majorette, baton twirler and fife player for the Grassy Plain Drum Corps, which she retired as state champion.

In Edith’s youth, she worked at the Spinning Wheel Inn in Redding as a waitress. After graduation she worked for Frederick F. Robinson, CPA for over 25 years as a secretary. Edith was also a Redding Registrar of Voters for over 10 years. She was the secretary/treasurer of the Umpawaug Burial Ground Association, Inc. for over 35 years. Edith along with her husband Jack, owned and operated Redding Sanitation for over 30 years before retiring at the age of 71.

Edith was a lifelong faithful member of the Christ Church Episcopal Church of Redding. You could always find her at the early service willing to usher you to your seats. She was known around town for her funny jokes and sassy demeanor. She loved to make people laugh. Edith was always willing to take her friends out to breakfast, lunch or dinner. She was known for calling you at any time of day to set up her plans. Her phone calls will be deeply missed by all.

Edith is survived by her son Scot A. Sanford of Redding, daughter Sheila A. Capodagli and her husband Thomas of Oxford, four granddaughters, Elizabeth Capodagli, Katelyn Capodagli, Kristy Capodagli, and Camilla Sanford, two sisters Elsie Palmar and husband James of Danbury, Emma Jane Andrews and husband Thomas of Maine, a brother-in-law Bruce Sanford of Redding, two sisters-in-law Barbara Sanford of Redding and Sally Sanford of Vermont and many nieces and nephews. She is predeceased by her parents Edward and Emma Scott, brothers Edward, Douglas and Kenneth Scott and sister Arline Davis.

A Funeral Service will be held for Edith on Thursday, August 23, 2018 at 9:00 a.m. at Christ Church Episcopal Church, 184 Cross Highway, Redding. Those planning to attend are asked to meet directly at the church. Burial will follow at Umpawaug Cemetery. Friends may greet the family on Wednesday, August 22, 2018 from 5:00 p.m. until 8:00 p.m at the Bouton Funeral Home, 31 West Church St., Georgetown, CT.

Contributions in her memory can be made to the Christ Church of Redding, P.O. Box 54, Redding Ridge, CT 06876, and the West Redding Volunteer Fire Department, P.O. Box 9, West Redding, CT 06896.

Edith’s Family would like to extend their heartfelt thanks to Hospice of Fairfield for all their help and support, special thank you to her nurse Teresa for going above and beyond, and her friends for their cards, telephone calls and visits to her home over the past few weeks. She enjoyed each and every card, conversation and visit.

