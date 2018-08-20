Obituary: Dr. Leslie Norman Pitman, formerly of Redding

Dr. Leslie Norman Pitman, a 15 year resident of Canterbury, died peacefully at his home on Sunday, August 19, 2018. Dr. Pitman, 88, is survived by his wife of 55 years, Lynne Warner Pitman.

Born September 10, 1929 in Norwalk, CT, Dr. Pitman was the son of Leslie A. and Ellen (Cedergren) Pitman, and the younger brother of Helen M. Hammond of Yellow Springs, OH.

He earned his Bachelor of Science degree in biology from the University of Connecticut in 1951, followed by his Doctor of Dental Surgery from Creighton University in 1955. Prior to establishing his private practice in 1957, Dr. Pitman served as a Captain in the US Army.

Quick to smile and tell a joke, he had a knack for putting all at ease in his presence.

Married in 1962, Dr. and Mrs. Pitman settled in Redding, CT to raise their family, where they were residents for 29 years and active members of the First Church of Christ Congregational in Redding.

In 1990, Dr. and Mrs. Pitman retired to Mappsville, VA for the warmer climate, a longer gardening season, and to escape cold New England winters. They returned to Connecticut in 2003 to be closer to family where their interest in period homes and gardening, with a proclivity for tomatoes and red beets, continued to thrive. Dr. Pitman was active in the Canterbury Historical Society, The Friends of the Prudence Crandall Museum and was a member of the Friends of the Canterbury Library.

Dr. Pitman is also survived by his son, L. Robert Pitman and Robin McCabe of Newtown, CT; daughter, Beth A. Pitman of Newport, RI; grandson, John L. Jameson of Boston, MA; and granddaughter, Alexandra E. Jameson of Watsonville, CA.

Services will be private. Memorial gifts may be made to Mansfield Hospice @ Hartford Healthcare at Home, 34 Ledgebrook Drive, Mansfield Center, CT 06250.

