Obituary: Diane E. Faxon, of Easton

Diane Etienne Faxon, age 78, longtime resident of Stamford, CT and recently of Easton, CT, passed away peacefully early Thursday morning, May 17, 2018. Diane was the beloved wife of 56 years to Raymond Lindwood Faxon.

She was born in Boston to Frank and Olive Etienne. She was raised in Milton, MA where she met and eventually married her high school sweetheart, Linny Faxon. Diane attended Milton High School and graduated from Boston University School of Nursing in 1961.

Diane had many passions and talents. She was a registered nurse, a nationally recognized watercolor artist, painting teacher, Master Gardener, and gourmet cook. Diane’s artistic creativity and talents revealed themselves through all of her interests and pursuits.

Diane was an award winning watercolor artist who taught workshops nationally and in her Stamford studio tucked away in her beautiful and esteemed flower gardens. She was a member of the American and National Watercolor Societies, and a former President of the Stamford Art Association where she was instrumental in starting the Annual Faber Birren National Color Award Show.

Diane was a longtime volunteer and supporter of the Bartlett Arboretum and hosted their annual Garden Tour in 2012. She loved to travel with her favorite destinations being anywhere in Italy and Cornwall, England where she would travel with friends to paint. She was also very active with the local chapter of the National Multiple Sclerosis Society and honored for her work and dedication in 2004. Diane and her husband were devoted parishioners of St. Francis Episcopal Church.

Diane will always be remembered for her warm and engaging smile, her abundant kindness and generosity toward others, her undying love for her grandchildren, and her avid enthusiasm for the Boston Red Sox. Diane and her family enjoyed spending time at their second home in Lincoln, VT near Middlebury College.

Diane is survived by her husband, R. Lindwood Faxon of Fairfield, CT, her sister, Marlene Engdahl of Kennebunk, ME, and three beloved daughters, Krista (James Atkeson) of Ringoes, NJ, Julianne (Scott Seymour) of Fairfield, CT, and Marlena Faxon (Steve Cox) of Yarmouth, ME. She was lovingly known and cherished as “Nana” by her eight grandchildren: Meade, Mary and Abigail Atkeson, Stephen, Ryan and Olivia Seymour, and Benjamin and Izabel Cox-Faxon. Diane will also be missed by her many beloved nieces and nephews.

The family wishes to express their sincere thanks to all the doctors, nurses, aides and therapists at Bridgeport Hospital and the Jewish Senior Services during her illness. We are especially grateful to the Carolton Chronic Convalescent Hospital for their loving care and compassion during Diane’s last days with her family and friends.

A memorial service will be held Saturday, May 26, 2018 at 11:00 a.m., at St. Paul’s Church, 661 Old Post Road, Fairfield, CT.

Memorial donations may be given in Diane’s name to St. Francis Church, (www.stfrancisstamford.org), St. Paul’s Church (www.stpaulsfairfield.org) and the National MS Society (www.nationalmssociety.org).