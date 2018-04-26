Obituary: Arthur Blumenfield, 82, of Easton

Arthur Blumenfield, 82, of Easton, CT, died Wednesday, April 25, 2018, peacefully surrounded by his loving family.

Arthur was born April 15, 1936 in the Bronx to the late Ethel and Abraham Blumenfield. He was the beloved husband of Hermine.

Arthur is survived by his children, Amy and Barry (Jodi) Blumenfield and Mitchell, Amy, Eric (Kim), Seth (Teri), and Deborah Eisenberg, and his grandchildren Robert Jeffrey, Emily and May Blumenfield, Samantha, Rachel and Emma Eisenberg, Elyssa, Kari, and Steven Eisenberg, and Ethan and Mira Eisenberg.

Friends are invited to attend his funeral on Friday, April 27 at 3 pm at the Abraham L. Green and Son Funeral Home, 88 Beach Road, Fairfield, CT. Burial will be at B’nai Israel Cemetery in Monroe. Donations to United Cerebral Palsy, ucpect.org/ways-to-help-ucp/make-a-donation/.

Arthur was an award-winning direct marketer for over 50 years. After graduating from City College, he got his start pioneering computer technology at Standard Oil. He invented “Me Books” and innovated de-duplication of mailing list technology.

His most treasured occupation, however, was that of Husband, Father, and Grandfather. From driving across state lines to hiking Mount Masada, he stopped at nothing to support his family. He made everyone smile by handing out “million dollar bills,” which gave him his famous aliases, King Arthur and Million Dollar Grandpa. He was able to afford this because he was priceless: constantly sporting an ear-to-ear grin and singing his favorite show tunes.