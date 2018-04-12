Obituary: Anna M. Wriedt (Liston), 85

Anna M. Wriedt (Liston), 85, formerly of Harrington Park, New Jersey, passed away on March 25, 2018 with her family by her side. She was born August 12, 1932 in New York City.

She is predeceased by her husband of 58 years, Andrew Wriedt. She is survived by her daughter Joann Bujdud, son-in-law Christian Bujdud and her two grandchildren Grace and Christian of Easton Connecticut. She is also survived by her sister Margaret Dwyer, brother Thomas Liston, and nieces and nephews.

After finishing school she lived and worked in New York until she met her future husband Andy. They were married after a brief courtship and soon after settled in Harrington Park, New Jersey until 2014 when they moved to Connecticut to be closer to their daughter and family. She worked secretarial jobs for years until she had Joann and then stayed home to raise her. Years later she began working at the Tenafly Library until she retired in 2005, so she would have time to spend with her grandchildren.

Whether it was neighborhood bbqs and gatherings or dining at many of their favorite restaurants, she loved the company of her family and friends. She was very proud of her Irish heritage, she enjoyed recreating her mother’s Irish recipes, singing and dancing to Irish music and was fortunate enough to have traveled to Ireland many times throughout the years to visit with family. She traveled with her mother and husband, a special trip with her daughter and yet again with her sister and nephews.

Ann was an avid reader and could always be found with a book in hand. She enjoyed spending time with her grandchildren and felt very fortunate to be able to watch them grow up. In recent years she spent time at the local senior center where she always looked forward to luncheons and movie days. She loved having her family close by so she could spend time, go for dinners and enjoy a hot cup of tea while visiting her daughter, son-in-law and grandkids.

She was loved so much and will be missed. Those who knew her will remember her love, her laugh, her smile, her sarcasm, and sense of humor.

Thomas M Gallagher Funeral Home, Stamford handled arrangements.