Obituary: Andrew Munce, 66, of Redding

Andrew Munce, age 66, of Redding, formerly of Westport, died peacefully on Sunday, February 25, 2018. He was the beloved husband of Paulette Munce, and devoted father of Robert A. Munce, Emily Munce Bendjenni, and Danielle Stone.

Andrew is also survived by a sister, Mary Munce Brewster; an aunt, Agnes Conover; two grandchildren Asim and Rafiq Bendjenni; two nephews, a niece, and several cousins.

He was predeceased by his parents, Howard and Geraldine (Conover) Munce.

Private arrangements are in the care of COUNTY CREMATION SERVICE of Fairfield.