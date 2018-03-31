NRVT holds first annual Mutt Strut

Residents and their dogs are invited to participate in the Norwalk River Valley Trail (NRVT) first annual Mutt Strut. Proceeds will go toward building more sections of the NRVT in Norwalk, Wilton, Ridgefield, and Redding.

The Mutt Strut will be held Saturday, May 5, from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. at the following locations:

Norwalk: The Lockwood Mathews parking lot at the rear of the Pine Island Historic Cemetery.

Wilton: Starting at the commuter parking lot at Wolfpit Road and Route 7.

Ridgefield/Redding: Starting at Simpaug Turnpike and Route 7.

At each location, there will be a dog selfie station, dog goody bags, trophies for best dog costume, a chance to win a Mobile Dog Spa from Canine Company, and a chance to win a Cannondale bike.

Register for the Mutt Strut online at muttstrut.nrvt-trail.com. Fee is $20 per person or family before April 20, $30 per person or family after April 20.

The Norwalk River Valley Trail will be a 35-mile multi-use trail that will run from Norwalk to Danbury. In Norwalk and Wilton, segments of the NRVT are complete. Redding and Ridgefield segments of the trail have been selected for engineering and construction in 2018-19. Visit nrvt-trail.com for more information.