Notable Neighbors: Redding, Easton, Weston

Three make dean’s list at Marist
Ashley Hall, Amanda Maddox, and Stephanie Stone of Weston made the dean’s list for the fall 2017 semester at Marist College.
Babyak named to dean’s list and academic honor roll at Bucknell
Brian M. Babyak, of Weston, was named to the dean’s list at Bucknell University for the fall 2017 semester. He was also named to the Patriot League Academic Honor Roll as a student athlete with a grade point average of 3.20 or better.
Williams makes UNC dean’s list
Heather Williams of Redding made the dean’s list for the fall 2017 semester at High Point University in North Carolina.
Weiss named to Ithaca’s dean’s list
Jack Weiss of Easton was named to the dean’s list for the fall 2017 semester at Ithaca College.
Welsh earns scholarship at Rochester
Melissa Welsh, a graduate of Weston High School has been named a recipient of the Dean’s Scholarship at the University of Rochester.
Johnson named to UA president’s list
Ryan Johnson of Weston was named to the University of Alabama’s president’s list for fall 2017.
Kimball on dean’s List at University at Albany
Olivia Kimball of Redding was named to the fall 2017 dean’s list at the University at Albany.
Two named community world representatives at University of Albany
For their leadership abilities, Olivia Kimball and Fredrik Wieneke of Redding were selected as Living-Learning Community World Representatives at the University at Albany for fall 2017.
Lechich makes dean’s list at Norwich
Ryan Luke Lechich of Weston was named to the dean’s list at Norwich University for the fall 2017 semester.
Steinharter studying in Australia
William Steinharter of Weston, a student at Gettysburg College, will be studying in Australia through the college’s global education program.
Pitkin named to Bucknell dean’s list
John Pitkin of Weston was named to the dean’s list at Bucknell University for the fall 2017 semester.
Bosak makes Wisconsin dean’s list
Stephen Bosak of Easton was named to the dean’s list at the University of Wisconsin-Madison for the fall 2017 semester.
Porter on Wake Forest dean’s list
Madeline Porter of Easton was named to the dean’s list at Wake Forest University for the fall 2017 semester.
Gambino makes Cazenovia dean’s list
Keeley Gambino of Redding was named to the Cazenovia College fall 2017 dean’s list.
Pair make dean’s list at Muhlenberg
Stefanie Grodman and Isabella Randazzo of Weston were named to the dean’s list at Muhlenberg College for the fall 2017 semester.