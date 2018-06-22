Notable Neighbors: Redding, Easton, Weston

Foertsch named to dean’s list at Siena College

Clare Foertsch of Weston was named to the dean’s list for the spring semester at Siena College.

Grodman graduates from Muhlenberg College

Stefanie Grodman of Weston graduated cum laude from Muhlenberg College with a degree in English and sociology.

Local students graduate from Tulane University

Henry Pronovost of Easton graduated from the School of Public Health.

Julio Diaz of Redding graduated from the School of Liberal Arts.

Olivia Hermantin of Redding graduated from the School of Public Health & Tropical Medicine

Emma Tower of Redding earned a master of science from the School of Science & Engineering.

Isabelle Schwartz of Weston graduated from the School of Liberal Arts.

Area students make dean’s list at Southern Connecticut State University

The following students were named to the dean’s list for the spring semester at Southern Connecticut State University:

Ian Cheu, Brynn Discipio, Mia Discipio, and Kristine Oulman of Easton.

Rose Giannicchi, Gina Sundlof, and Kayla Shutak of Redding.

Staci Goldstein of Weston.

Saber receives degree from Quinnipiac University

Jocelyn Saber of Redding received a master of business administration from from Quinnipiac University.

Area students make dean’s list at University of Delaware

The following students were named to the dean’s list for the spring semester at the University of Delaware:

Rachel Fried, Emma Gregory, Andrew Mallozzi, and Erika Marini of Redding.

Carolyn Lenoci, Richard Lenoci, William Maraffi, Emily McKeon, and Patricia Schenfeld of Easton.

Christopher Jepsen, Adele Kaczmarek, Casey Scott, and Spencer Turkel of Weston.

Local students make dean’s list at Tufts University

The following students were named to the dean’s list for the spring semester at Tufts University:

Sara Banbury, David Gelfand, Zoe Howard, Anika Mody, Patrycja Sztachelski, Sarah Tessler, and Rhemi Toth of Weston.

Libby Albanese, Celia Bottger, and Alexandria Hayman of Redding.

Ryan Weinstein of Easton.

Local students graduate from Tufts University

Brett Gurman of Weston graduated with a degree in computer science.

Sara Banbury of Weston graduated summa cum laude with a degree in community health.

Liam O’Neil of Weston, graduated with a degree in economics.

Dana Troxell of Weston graduated summa cum laude with a degree in computer science.

Redding students make dean’s list at Fairfield University

Lydia Kendall Cross, Samantha Curtis, Tetiana Nadkernychna and Katherine Elisabeth Unfried of Redding were named to the dean’s list for the spring semester at Fairfield University.

Local students make dean’s list at Western Connecticut State University

The following students were named to the dean’s list for the spring semester at Western Connecticut State University:

Emma Baxley, Ramazan Dovoljani, Shaun Lesniak, and William Swidergal from Weston.

Nicolas Dee, Heather Neary, and Vaselina Vorotnikova from Easton.

Sophia Pizzo and Daanish Siddiqi from Redding.

Pelzar and Reilly make dean’s list at Roger Williams University

Olivia Pelzar of Redding and Casey Reilly, of Weston have been named to the dean’s list for the spring semester at Roger Williams University.