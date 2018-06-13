Notable Neighbors: Redding, Easton, Weston

Crumpton named to dean’s list at Lafayette College

Ingrid Crumpton of Weston was named to the dean’s list for the spring semester at Lafayette College.

Lee named to dean’s list at SUNY Geneseo

Alice Lee of Redding was named to the dean’s list for the spring semester at SUNY Geneseo.

Walker named to dean’s list at DeSales University

Joshua R. Walker of Redding was named to the dean’s list for the spring semester at DeSales University.

Area students graduate from Bucknell University

Chloe Shapiro and Jon Buddenhagen of Weston, and Paige Collins of Easton, graduated from Bucknell University.

Conlin named to dean’s list at James Madison University

Bennett Fiske Conlin of Weston was named to the dean’s list for the spring semester at James Madison University.

Esocoff and Kruk graduate from Colgate University

Reid Esocoff of Redding, and Caroline Kruk of Easton, graduated from Colgate University.

Smith accepted into master’s program at Miami University

Abigail Francis Smith of Weston was accepted into the master’s degree biology program through Miami University’s Project Dragonfly.

Hurwitz and Faley named to dean’s list at Coastal Carolina University

Samantha Hurwitz of Weston and John Faley of Easton were named to the dean’s list for the spring semester at Coastal Carolina University.

Dorsey graduates from Colby College

Greta L. Dorsey of Weston graduated from Colby College.

Area students graduate from Wesleyan University

Brittany Gilmore and Dana Mitchell of Weston, and Blake Pritchard of Redding, graduated from Wesleyan University.

Muhlenberg students study abroad

Muhlenberg College student, Zachary Schur of Redding, studied in Senegal in spring 2018.

Muhlenberg College student, Isabella Randazzo of Weston, studied in Italy in spring 2018.

Sobel named to dean’s list at Hamilton College

Nathan E. Sobel of Redding was named to the dean’s list for the spring semester at Hamilton College.

DiPasquale graduates from Bowdoin College

Charles Victor DiPasquale of Weston graduated from Bowdoin College.

Poole graduates from St. Michael’s College

Josiah Augustus Poole of Weston graduated from Saint Michael’s College.

Area students graduate from Lehigh University

Willa Perlman, Abigail Leslie, and Katherine Williges of Redding, and Shelby Merberg and Jun-Lucas Pritsker of Weston, and Kaeli Prevelige of Easton graduated from Lehigh University.