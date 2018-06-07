Notable Neighbors: Redding, Easton, Weston

Ota graduates from George Washington

Sophie Ota of Redding graduated summa cum laude with a degree in journalism and history from The George Washington University.

Hale named to dean’s list at Univ. of New England

Kacey Hale of Redding was named to the dean’s list for the spring semester at the University of New England.

Michaels named to dean’s list at Curry College

Christopher Michaels of Easton was named to the dean’s list for the spring semester at Curry College.

Hover named to dean’s list at Keene State

Christopher J. Hover of Weston was named to the dean’s list for the spring semester at Keene State College.

Mahoney graduates from St. Lawrence

Kelly Mahoney of Redding graduated from St. Lawrence University with a degree in economics and business.

Frank named to dean’s list at Marist

Kendall Frank of Redding was named to the dean’s list for the spring semester at Marist College.

Champlain announces dean’s list

John Baillie of Redding, Eric Louison of Weston, and Brooke Alexander of Easton, were named to the dean’s list for the spring semester at Champlain College.

Local students named to URI’s dean’s list

The University of Rhode Island has announced that the following students were named to the dean’s list for the spring semester: Sean Robert Kirk, Meridyth P. Leigland, Alexandra Lynn Mirowski, and Hollind Jiselle Schuurmans of Redding; Grace Ann Bohlander and Brianna Leigh Zappulla of Easton; and Harold James Halpin of Weston.

O’Leary graduates from the College of the Holy Cross

Emma Elizabeth O’Leary of Redding graduated magna cum laude from the College of the Holy Cross.

Local students graduate from UVM

Caitlin Coates of Weston graduated from the University of Vermont with a degree in biological science.

Matilda Ingall of Weston graduated from the University of Vermont with a degree in zoology.

Leigh Scaglia of Weston graduated from the University of Vermont with a degree in political science.

Jillian Goldman of West Redding graduated from the University of Vermont with a degree in public communication.

Sarah Pardee of Redding graduated from the University of Vermont with a degree in wildlife and fisheries biology.

Hurwitz graduates from Scranton

Aaron V. Hurwitz of Redding graduated from the University of Scranton with a degree in biology.

Davey named to dean’s list at William & Mary

Gloria Davey of Redding was named to the dean’s list for the spring semester at the College of William & Mary.

Area students named to UVM’s dean’s list

Will Corcoran of Weston, Bryan Gallaer of Easton, and Nicholas Cooke of Redding, were named to the dean’s list for the spring semester at the University of Vermont.