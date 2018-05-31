Notable Neighbors: Redding, Easton, Weston

Three named to dean’s list at Northeastern University

Ryan Kloiber, Lauren Weggeman, and Sara Capella of Redding were named to the dean’s list for the spring 2018 semester at Northeastern University.

Klingher and Raymond graduate from Hamilton College

Natalie S. Klingher of Weston graduated cum laude with a degree in psychology from Hamilton College.

Andrew J. Raymond of Redding has graduated with a degree in economics from Hamilton College.

Hassett and Cusick graduate from Clemson

Natalie Rose Hassett of Weston graduated summa cum laude with a degree in psychology from Clemson University.

Allison Veronica Cusick of Easton graduated with a degree in food science and nutrition from Clemson University.

Ferrara named to dean’s list at Purdue

Giuseppe V. Ferrara of Weston was named to the dean’s list for the fall 2017 and spring 2018 semesters at Purdue University School of Engineering.

Koubeck and O’Connor graduate from Worcester Polytech

Adam Koubeck of Easton graduated with distinction with a degree in aerospace engineering from Worcester Polytechnic Institute.

Brendan O’Connor of Easton graduated with a degree in computer science from Worcester Polytechnic Institute.

Butler and Hason graduate from Marist College

Brett Butler of Easton has graduated with a degree in communication from Marist College.

Claudia Hason of Weston has graduated with a degree in criminal justice from Marist College.

Mahoney graduates from Lasell College

Kyle Mahoney of Easton graduated with a degree in communication from Lasell College. He was named to the dean’s list for the spring 2018 semester.

Three graduate from Gettysburg College

Chloe Comas, Stefan Dudley, and Jack Gallagher of Redding have graduated from Gettysburg College.

D’Alessandro named to dean’s list at Hudson Valley

Andrew D’Alessandro of West Redding was named to the dean’s list for the spring 2018 semester at Hudson Valley Community College.

Area students named to Bucknell’s dean’s list

Brian Babyak, Rachael Buddenhagen, John Pitkin, and Chloe Shapiro of Weston were named to the dean’s list for the spring 2018 semester at Bucknell University.

Jenna Ledbetter and Ali Malone of Redding were named to the dean’s list for the spring 2018 semester at Bucknell University.

Brenna Prevelige and Abbie Winter of Easton were named to the dean’s list for the spring 2018 semester at Bucknell University.

Auray named to SNHU’s president’s list

Samuel Auray of Easton was named to Southern New Hampshire University’s winter 2018 president’s list.

Fontana named to dean’s list at Worcester Polytech

Dylan Fontana of Redding was named to the dean’s list for the spring 2018 semester at Worcester Polytechnic Institute.