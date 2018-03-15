Notable Neighbors: Redding, Easton, Weston

West makes dean’s list at Charleston Southern

Elizabeth Cochran West of Easton made the dean’s list for the fall 2017 semester at Charleston Southern University.

Nicoloro published in Orion Magazine

Gwenyth Nicoloro of Redding was one of 15 students at Rochester Institute of Technology who had an essay published online in Orion Magazine’s “The Place Where You Live” section. CLICK HERE to view the essay.

Three achieve distinction honors at Colgate

Caroline Anderson, Charlotte Saltzgaber and Alexa Werner of Weston earned the Dean’s Award with Distinction for the fall 2017 semester at Colgate University.

Pair earn academic excellence award at Colgate

Kiersten Daly of Weston and Caroline Kruk of Easton earned the Dean’s Award for Academic Excellence for the fall 2017 semester at Colgate University.

Waugh makes dean’s list at Duke

Katherine Waugh of Easton was named to the dean’s list of the Pratt School of Engineering at Duke University for the fall 2017 semester.

McBrayer earns academic honors at Clark

Devin Skye McBrayer, of Redding was named to first honors on the Clark University dean’s list for the fall 2017 semester.