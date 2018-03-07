Notable Neighbors, Redding, Easton, Weston

Lawless and Rooney make dean’s list at Boston University

Andrew J. Lawless of Weston and Mari Rooney of Redding made the dean’s list for the fall 2017 semester at Boston University.

Honors announced at Gettysburg College

William Steinharter and Zoe Toner of Weston were named to the Dean’s Commendation List for academic excellence at Gettysburg College for the fall 2017 semester. Hallie Wilk of Redding and Jenna Thoretz of Easton made the Gettysburg dean’s list for the fall 2017 semester.

Three make dean’s list at Loyola

Catherine Welsh and Danielle Williams from Redding and Colin O’Brien from Easton made the dean’s list for the fall 2017 semester at Loyola University Maryland.

Curtis and Lin make dean’s list at Georgia Tech

Jamie Curtis of Redding and Michael Lin of Easton were named to the dean’s list for the fall 2017 semester at Georgia Institute of Technology.

Weiss earns Faculty Honors at Georgia Tech

Sydney Weiss of Weston earned Faculty Honors with a 4.0 academic average for the fall 2017 semester at Georgia Institute of Technology.

Five earn honors at Rochester Institute of Technology

Five local students made the dean’s list for the fall 2017 semester at Rochester Institute of Technology: Andrew England and James Funnell of Redding, Joseph Mealha and Claudia Gombos of Easton, and Samuel Kadezabek of Weston.

Sobel to perform with Hamilton College choir

Nathan E. Sobel of Redding will perform with the Hamilton College Choir and College Hill Singers on their spring break tour.