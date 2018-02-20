Notable Neighbors: Redding, Easton, Weston

Fellowes makes Clemson dean’s list

Miranda H. Fellowes of Weston was named to the dean’s list at Clemson University for the fall 2017 semester.

Cusick, Hassett and Rogers named to President’s List at Clemson

Allison Veronica Cusick of Easton and Natalie Rose Hassett and Julia Laine Rogers of Weston were named to the President’s List at Clemson University for achieving a 4.0 grade point average for the fall 2017 semester.

Ledbetter makes dean’s list at Bucknell

Jenna Ledbetter of Redding was named to the dean’s list at Bucknell University for the fall 2017 semester.

Glatzel named to Seton Hall’s dean’s list

William Glatzel of Easton was named to the dean’s list at Seton Hall University for the fall 2017 semester.

Schwartz graduates with distinction from University of Wisconsin

Stephen Schwartz of Weston graduated with distinction with a degree in biomedical engineering from the University of Wisconsin-Madison during its winter commencement ceremony.

Dunsby makes dean’s list at Colby College

Caroline D. Dunsby of Easton was named to the dean’s list at Colby College for the fall 2017 semester.

Brooks receives master’s degree from Georgia Tech

Kenneth Brooks of Weston has earned a master of science degree in computer science from the Georgia Institute of Technology in Atlanta.

Kani gets doctoral degree from Georgia Tech

Nickvash Kani of Easton has received a doctor of philosophy degree in electrical and computer engineering from the Georgia Institute of Technology in Atlanta.

Festa named to dean’s list at St. Joseph’s

Emmalee Festa of Weston was named to the dean’s list at St. Joseph’s University for the fall 2017 semester.

Gilbert and Sezon make dean’s list at Endicott

Shannon Gilbert and Brady Sezon of Easton were named to the dean’s list at Endicott College for the fall 2017 semester.

Magnoli earns degree from University of Alabama

Carmine L. Magnoli of Weston received a bachelor’s degree in education from the University of Alabama.

Valenti makes dean’s list at Florida Tech

James Valenti of Weston was named to the dean’s list at Florida Tech for the fall 2017 semester.

Quinnipiac names six local students to dean’s list

Six students were named to to the dean’s list at Quinnipiac University for the fall 2017 semester: Sophia Pirro, Bradley Whitton, and Jennifer Rocco of Redding; Lydia Moriber and Elena Verner of Easton; and Michael Sirot of Weston.

Mulcahy makes dean’s list at University of Nebraska

Mary Mulcahy of Redding was named to the dean’s list at the University of Nebraska-Lincoln for the fall 2017 semester.