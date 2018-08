McCauley named to dean’s list at Holy Cross

Kenneth R. McCauley of Easton was named to the dean’s list for the spring semester at the College of the Holy Cross.

Heinold graduates from Coastal Carolina

Nicholas Heinold of Easton graduated with a degree in business administration from Coastal Carolina University.

Pennell graduates from Hofstra

Alyssa Pennell of Redding graduated with a degree in business administration from Hofstra University.