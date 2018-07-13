Notable Neighbors: Redding, Easton, Weston

Cohane graduates from Ithaca College

Callahan Cohane of Easton graduated cum laude with a degree in business administration from Ithaca College.

Murray named to dean’s list at Miami University

Madison Murray of Weston was named to the dean’s list for the spring semester at Miami University.

Local students named to dean’s list at Norwich University

Ryan Luke Lechich of Weston and Haakon Aleksandr James Burns of Redding were named to the dean’s list for the spring semester at Norwich University.

Waugh named to dean’s list ‘with distinction’ at Duke University

Katherine Waugh of Easton was named to the dean’s list with distinction for the spring semester at Duke University, with a 4.0 grade point average.

Area students graduate from Loyola University

Michael DiVincenzo of Redding graduated from Loyola University Maryland with a degree in business administration.

Catherine Welsh of Redding graduated from Loyola University Maryland with a degree in business administration.

Grant Limone of Weston graduated from Loyola University Maryland with a degree in business administration.

Students named to dean’s list at Marist College

Noelle DiCamillo and Kendall Frank of Redding, Stephanie Stone of Weston, and Brett Butler of Easton were named to the dean’s list for the spring semester at Marist College.

Weiss named to dean’s list at Ithaca College

Jack Weiss of Easton was named to the dean’s list for the spring semester at Ithaca College.

Cremin graduates from Rochester Institute of Technology

Richard Cremin of Easton graduated from Rochester Institute of Technology with a degree in applied arts and sciences.

Local students named to dean’s list at RIT

Claudia Gombos and Hendrik Kuhsel of Easton, and Samuel Kadezabek of Weston were named to the dean’s list for the spring semester at Rochester Institute of Technology.

Weston students named to president’s list at Clemson

Natalie Rose Hassett and Julia Laine Rogers of Weston, were named to the president’s list at Clemson University for achieving a 4.0 (all As) grade-point average.

Local students named to dean’s list at Clemson

Miranda H. Fellowes of Weston, Michelle L. Bayer of Redding, and Allison Veronica Cusick of Easton were named to the dean’s list for the spring semester at Clemson University.

Grodman named to dean’s list at Muhlenberg

Stefanie Grodman of Weston was named to the dean’s list for the spring semester at Muhlenberg College.

Local students named to dean’s list at Alabama

Ryan Johnson and Daniel A Stucki of Weston, Olivia E Massey of Easton, and Marissa Lynn Wolf of Redding were named to the dean’s list for the spring semester at the University of Alabama.