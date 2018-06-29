Notable Neighbors: Redding, Easton, Weston

Khosla graduates from University of Rochester

Anisha Khosla of Weston graduated cum laude from the University of Rochester with a degree in biomedical engineering.

Local students named to dean’s list at St. Michael’s

Brett C. Matzke of Redding and Josiah A. Poole of Weston were named to the dean’s list for the spring semester at St. Michael’s College.

Boulden graduates from Charleston Southern

Dwayne Boulden of Redding graduated from Charleston Southern University.

West named to dean’s list at Charleston Southern

Elizabeth Cochran West of Easton was named to the dean’s list for the spring semester at Charleston Southern University.

Conlin graduates from James Madison

Bennett Fiske Conlin of Weston graduated cum laude from James Madison University.

Local students honored at Gettysburg College

Hallie Wilk of Redding and Jenna Thoretz of Easton were named to the dean’s list for the spring semester at Gettysburg College.

Ian Chapin of Easton, Stefan Dudley of Redding, and William Steinharter of Weston were named to the Dean’s Commendation List for outstanding academic achievement at Gettysburg College.

Area students graduate from Georgia Tech

Adrienne Dooley of Redding graduated from the Georgia Institute of Technology with a degree in biomedical engineering.

Jamie Curtis of Redding graduated from the Georgia Institute of Technology with a degree in materials science and engineering.

Sydney Weiss of Weston graduated from the Georgia Institute of Technology with a degree in mechanical engineering.

Dunsby named to dean’s list at Colby College

Caroline D. Dunsby of Easton was named to the dean’s list for the spring semester at Colby College.

Gambino named to dean’s list at Cazenovia College

Keeley Gambino of Redding was named to the dean’s list for the spring semester at Cazenovia College.

Drake named to dean’s list at University of New Haven

Joseph Drake of Redding was named to the dean’s list for the spring semester at the University of New Haven.

Local students graduate from Trinity College

Isabel Marie Benedetto of Easton graduated from Trinity College with a degree in economics.

Sabira Moradi of Weston graduated from Trinity College with a degree in economics and international studies. Moradi was also awarded the Book Prize for Excellence in Language (Arabic).

Caroline Hunter Cannon of Weston graduated from Trinity College with a degree in theater and dance.

Genevieve Marie Lavelle of Weston graduated from Trinity College with a degree in history.

Alexander James McGrath of Weston graduated from Trinity College with a degree in political science.

Ian Carman of Redding graduated from Trinity College with a degree in history.

Area students graduate from Union College

Kian Cook of Redding graduated from Union College with a degree in mechanical engineering.

Walter Frank of Redding graduated from Union College with a degree in history.

Matthew Mintz of Redding graduated from Union College with a degree in theater.

Peter Cohen of Easton graduated from Union College with a degree in organizing theme.

Atticus O’Brien-Pappalardo of Easton graduated from Union College with a degree in political science.