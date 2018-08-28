Norfield Church in Weston welcomes new associate minister

Thomas C. Burke has joined Norfield Congregational Church in Weston as its new associate minister for children, youth and families.

Burke was born and raised in Bethel and graduated from Bethel High School in 2007. Following high school, he served in the United States Marine Corps. and was deployed to Iraq and Afghanistan in support of combat operations.

Utilizing his GI Bill, Burke received his bachelor of arts in religious studies and English from Sacred Heart University in 2014. He created a non-profit organization, High Ground Veterans Advocacy, that trains veterans how to become policy advocates. In 2018, he graduated from Yale Divinity School.

On Sunday, Sept. 9, the senior minister, the Rev. Dr. Bernard R. Wilson, and the new associate minister will be welcoming the Norfield Congregational Church family back to a new season of church events with its traditional Homecoming Sunday Service at 10 a.m. in the church sanctuary.

Norfield is celebrating its 261st year in the Weston community and its Homecoming Sunday theme is “Shining the Light, Hope and Love of God.”

Homecoming Sunday is organized by Norfield’s Fellowship Committee and community members are invited to attend. Following worship service, there will be a special dedication of Norfield’s refurbished steeple bell and the Prue Bliss Memorial Bell. There will also be a catered lunch and a bounce house for children.

For more information on Homecoming Sunday and other Norfield Church events, visit norfield.org.