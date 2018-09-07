Nominations now open for Redding Star Neighbor Award

Redding Neighbors & Newcomers is accepting nominations for its Star Neighbor Award. The award is given to a Redding resident for significant contributions to events and activities in the community through his or her time, actions, talent, and dedication (excluding volunteer work done through their employer). The recipient will receive the award at a future community event.

Nominations should be submitted to Jenifer Wyss, community service chair of Redding Newcomers & Neighbors, by Monday, Oct. 1 by email to [email protected] Submissions should include the nominator and nominee’s name, address, phone and email. The submission should also include reasons why the nominee should be considered for the award, including activities and events the person was involved in and who benefitted from them.

Redding Neighbors & Newcomers is a social organization open to residents of Redding and surrounding towns, both newcomers and those who have lived here for years. For more information, visit reddingneighborsandnewcomers.org.