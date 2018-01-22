Nina Daniel honored for her service to Weston

Former Weston First Selectman Nina Daniel was given a proclamation by current First Selectman Chris Spaulding honoring her for her service to the town.

“I’m incredibly excited to give this proclamation to an unbelievable servant in this town, to a mentor for me. She’s a great Weston citizen for multiple generations,” Spaulding said at the Board of Selectmen’s meeting on Thursday, Jan. 18,

The proclamation praised Daniel for her more than 25 years of community service in Weston and specifically mentioned her work as First Selectman, and as a member of the Board of Education and Commission on Aging.

Spaulding officially declared Friday, Jan. 19, as Nina Daniel Appreciation Day in Weston.

“There are a lot of unsung heroes in Weston,” said Daniel. “I’d like to express my esteem for town staff, you make our town hum efficiently.”

Daniel congratulated the new members of the Board of Selectmen and expressed confidence that they will continue to work for what is best for the town.

“To me Weston is family and Weston is home,” Daniel said. “We’re fighting to provide the best lifestyle possible for all its residents of all ages.”