Nightline anchor to speak at Shepherds celebration

Shepherds, a mentoring and scholarship non-profit based in Bridgeport, will celebrate 20 years of “changing students’ lives” with a gala at The Inn at Longshore in Westport on Thursday, Oct. 11.

The evening will feature TV journalist and co-anchor of ABC News’ Nightline, Byron Pitts, speaking on his inspiring life experience growing up in inner city Baltimore and overcoming the challenges of illiteracy and a speech impediment. NBC 4 New York weatherman Dave Price will be the emcee and two of Shepherds’ most active mentors, Tammy Taylor of Darien and Greg Dillon of North Haven, will receive the Founder’s Award.

Shepherds supports inner-city teens from the New Haven and Bridgeport areas where the graduation rates from public high schools are significantly below their suburban peers. Shepherds empowers these students to build a foundation for their success by providing four-year scholarships for a college preparatory education at Notre Dame West Haven High School and Kolbe Cathedral High School, academic and life skill programs, and the positive role model and support of a committed Shepherds mentor.

For tickets, and information about sponsorship and mentoring opportunities, visit shepherdsmentors.org or call 203-367-4273.