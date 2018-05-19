Next vote on Redding budget referendum is June 5

The Town of Redding will hold its annual Budget Referendum for the fiscal year July 1, 2018 to June 30, 2019 on Tuesday, June 5, from 6 a.m. to 8 p.m. Voting will be held at the Redding Community Center.

There will be two questions on the ballot:

Shall the Town of Redding appropriate the sum of $49,368,104 for the annual budget for the fiscal year July 1, 2018 to June 30, 2019? (This includes Redding’s share of the Region No. 9 budget)

Shall the Regional School District No. 9, composed of the Towns of Easton and Redding appropriate and authorize the expenditure of $24,240,492 as the operating budget of the district for the period of July 1, 2018 to June 30, 2019? (Easton’s share is $10,842,772 and Redding’s share is $13,397,720)

Who can vote?

Any registered voter of the Town of Redding or any citizen of the United States of the age of 18 years or more who, jointly or severally, is liable to the town for taxes assessed against him on an assessment of not less than one thousand dollars on the last-completed grand list.

Residents may register to vote up until noon on Monday, June 4, at the Registrar of Voters or Town Clerk’s offices. You can check your registration status by calling the Registrar of Voters at 203-938-5012.

Absentee ballots

Absentee balloting is available for those individuals who cannot vote in person for one of the following reasons: active service in the armed forces; absence from town during all hours of the referendum; physical disability; illness; or religious tenets.

However, because this is a referendum with less than three weeks notice, ballots cannot be mailed. An application must be completed using Form ED3R. Ballots must be picked up by the voter or a designee.

Absentee ballots will be available at the Town Clerk’s Office on Tuesday, May 22. The Town Clerk’s Office is open Monday through Wednesday from 8:30 a.m. to 5:30 p.m. and Thursday from 8:30 a.m. to 6 p.m. The Town Clerk will also be available on Saturday, May 26 from 9 a.m. to 11 a.m. to issue absentee ballots.