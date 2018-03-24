News from the Weston Senior Center

Orchid Show

The Weston Senior Center is taking a trip to the New York Botanical Garden Orchid Show on Thursday, April 19. The bus will leave the Norfield Church parking lot at 8:45 a.m. and return around 4:30 p.m.

Cost is $40 per person (includes coach bus, All-Garden pass and driver gratuity). Bring your own lunch or buy it at the NYBG café.

Call the Weston Senior Center at 203-222-2608 to sign up. Payment is due in full at time of signing up. This trip is open to everyone. Space is limited.

New dance classes

There are two new dance classes at the Weston Senior Center.

Tap Dancing is on Mondays from 10 to 11 a.m.

Dance for Fitness, Dance for Fun is on Wednesdays from 11 a.m. to noon.

Both classes are taught by Sandy Adamcyk and combine exercise with fun. Try a class for free. Call the Weston Senior Center at 203-222-2608 for details on how to sign up.