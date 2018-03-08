News Alert: Weston road closures and storm update

Weston Emergency Management Director Joe Miceli sent a CodeRed message this afternoon saying Weston’s Emergency Operations Center is staffed and fully operational.
He said all crews are out conducting damage assessments and performing the work necessary to clear the roads. Eversource is in town and working on getting critical infrastructure back.
Miceli said once they are substantially complete with opening roads, Eversource will begin restoration efforts.
Weston Town Hall is open and residents are welcome to stop in to warm up, use wifi and charge their devices. The Weston Public Library is open for residents as well.
All town offices and the library will be open during normal business hours tomorrow, Friday, March 9, except for the senior center which will remain closed.
As of 3 p.m., Eversource reports 2,026, or 52% of its customers are without power in Weston. Power restoration estimates are not available at this time.
Temperatures are expected to drop during the overnight hours. Miceli said safe alternative heating sources are recommended to help keep homes at a reasonable temperature. He recommends checking plumbing for leaks when power is restored.
BLOCKED ROAD LIST
As of 3 p.m., the following roads (followed by street number, if applicable) have reported blockages:
Alexander Lane
Autumn Ridge 4
Birch Hill Road 134
Blue Spruce Circle 58
Bernhard Drive
Bradley Road 14, 19
Briar Oak Drive 17, 29
Birch Hill Road 15
Broad Street 17
Calvin Road 9
Cannondale Road 7, 42
Cardinal Road
Cartbridge Road 32
Catbrier Road
Cedar Hills Road
Cedar Lane/River Road
Codfish Lane at High Noon
Covenant Lane 12
Davis Hill Road 77, 100, 107, 121, 135, 143, 174, 205, and at Fawn Meadow
Deer Path Road 16
Eleven O’Clock Road 107
Fall Ridge Road 9
Fern Valley Road 45
Georgetown Road 93, 135, 160, 171, 341 and at Quail Ridge, Samuelson, Spring Valley, Indian Valley, and Whippoorwill
Godfrey Road East 203 and at Brierbrook
Goodhill Road 24, 58, 121, 180, 208, 230, and at Slumber Corners, Oakwood and north of River Road
Hackberry Hill Road
Hidden Meadow 2
High Acre Road 42
High Noon Rood 10, 15
Hillcrest Lane
Hillside Drive 57
Homeward Lane
Joanne Lane 20, 50
Kellogg Hill Road 24, 92, 100, 102
Kettle Creek Road 48, 61, 80
Kramer Lane 27
Lakeside Drive 22, 25, 28
Ledgewood Drive E 76
Little Fox Lane 2, 7, 49
Lords Highway at Old Hyde Ext
Lord’s Highway E 18, 62
Lyons Plain Road 9, 52, 162, 234 and at North Avenue
Maple Road 9
Merry Lane 19, 46
Marshall Lane
Martin Road 16, 20
Messex Lane
Newtown Turnpike 183, 230, 239, 251, 291, 345, 350 and at Weston Road
Nordholm Drive
Norfield Road
Norfield Woods 25, 30
Old Easton Turnpike 61, 100
Old Farm Road 21, 40
Old Georgetown Road 28, 32
Old Hyde Road 49, 68 and at Kettle Creek, Lords Highway
Old Mill Road 54, 66
Old Redding Road 114, 124, 133, 139 and at Mayflower
Old Stagecoach 12, 19, 39, 49
Old Weston Road 16
Overbrook Lane 17
Pilgrim Lane 5
Powderhorn Hill Road 26
Ravenwood Drive
Richmond Hill 28
River Road at Weston Road
Riverbank Road
Scattacook Trail 10
School Road at Lords Highway
September Lane 58
Silver Ridge Common
Singing Oaks 41
Slumber Corners 17
Smith Farm Road 10
Smith Ridge 3
Spring Valley 26
Steephill Road 180, 191
Stonehenge Road 8, 30
Tower Drive
Trails End Road 21, 50, 81 and at Roscrea
Tubbs Spring Drive 18
Valley Forge Road by Bridge
Valley Forge Road 22, 79, 128, and at Bradley Road, Old Stagecoach, Bridge, Angler’s Dock, and south of dam
Wells Hill Road 32
White Birch Road