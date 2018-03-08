News Alert: Weston road closures and storm update

Weston Emergency Management Director Joe Miceli sent a CodeRed message this afternoon saying Weston’s Emergency Operations Center is staffed and fully operational.

He said all crews are out conducting damage assessments and performing the work necessary to clear the roads. Eversource is in town and working on getting critical infrastructure back.

Miceli said once they are substantially complete with opening roads, Eversource will begin restoration efforts.

Weston Town Hall is open and residents are welcome to stop in to warm up, use wifi and charge their devices. The Weston Public Library is open for residents as well.

All town offices and the library will be open during normal business hours tomorrow, Friday, March 9, except for the senior center which will remain closed.

As of 3 p.m., Eversource reports 2,026, or 52% of its customers are without power in Weston. Power restoration estimates are not available at this time.

Temperatures are expected to drop during the overnight hours. Miceli said safe alternative heating sources are recommended to help keep homes at a reasonable temperature. He recommends checking plumbing for leaks when power is restored.

BLOCKED ROAD LIST

As of 3 p.m., the following roads (followed by street number, if applicable) have reported blockages:

Alexander Lane

Autumn Ridge 4

Birch Hill Road 134

Blue Spruce Circle 58

Bernhard Drive

Bradley Road 14, 19

Briar Oak Drive 17, 29

Birch Hill Road 15

Broad Street 17

Calvin Road 9

Cannondale Road 7, 42

Cardinal Road

Cartbridge Road 32

Catbrier Road

Cedar Hills Road

Cedar Lane/River Road

Codfish Lane at High Noon

Covenant Lane 12

Davis Hill Road 77, 100, 107, 121, 135, 143, 174, 205, and at Fawn Meadow

Deer Path Road 16

Eleven O’Clock Road 107

Fall Ridge Road 9

Fern Valley Road 45

Georgetown Road 93, 135, 160, 171, 341 and at Quail Ridge, Samuelson, Spring Valley, Indian Valley, and Whippoorwill

Godfrey Road East 203 and at Brierbrook

Goodhill Road 24, 58, 121, 180, 208, 230, and at Slumber Corners, Oakwood and north of River Road

Hackberry Hill Road

Hidden Meadow 2

High Acre Road 42

High Noon Rood 10, 15

Hillcrest Lane

Hillside Drive 57

Homeward Lane

Joanne Lane 20, 50

Kellogg Hill Road 24, 92, 100, 102

Kettle Creek Road 48, 61, 80

Kramer Lane 27

Lakeside Drive 22, 25, 28

Ledgewood Drive E 76

Little Fox Lane 2, 7, 49

Lords Highway at Old Hyde Ext

Lord’s Highway E 18, 62

Lyons Plain Road 9, 52, 162, 234 and at North Avenue

Maple Road 9

Merry Lane 19, 46

Marshall Lane

Martin Road 16, 20

Messex Lane

Newtown Turnpike 183, 230, 239, 251, 291, 345, 350 and at Weston Road

Nordholm Drive

Norfield Road

Norfield Woods 25, 30

Old Easton Turnpike 61, 100

Old Farm Road 21, 40

Old Georgetown Road 28, 32

Old Hyde Road 49, 68 and at Kettle Creek, Lords Highway

Old Mill Road 54, 66

Old Redding Road 114, 124, 133, 139 and at Mayflower

Old Stagecoach 12, 19, 39, 49

Old Weston Road 16

Overbrook Lane 17

Pilgrim Lane 5

Powderhorn Hill Road 26

Ravenwood Drive

Richmond Hill 28

River Road at Weston Road

Riverbank Road

Scattacook Trail 10

School Road at Lords Highway

September Lane 58

Silver Ridge Common

Singing Oaks 41

Slumber Corners 17

Smith Farm Road 10

Smith Ridge 3

Spring Valley 26

Steephill Road 180, 191

Stonehenge Road 8, 30

Tower Drive

Trails End Road 21, 50, 81 and at Roscrea

Tubbs Spring Drive 18

Valley Forge Road by Bridge

Valley Forge Road 22, 79, 128, and at Bradley Road, Old Stagecoach, Bridge, Angler’s Dock, and south of dam

Wells Hill Road 32

White Birch Road