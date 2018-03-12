News Alert: Weston issues CodeRed storm warning

The town of Weston Office of Emergency Management issued a CodeRed storm warning update this afternoon.

Emergency Management Director Joe Miceli said the town is expecting to be impacted by a third Nor’Easter beginning late tonight and continuing into the day tomorrow.

He advised residents to take the time today to properly prepare for the storm.

“We encourage you to have enough food and potable water on hand to last a minimum of 72 hours. Safe, alternative heat sources are recommended in the event of power loss. Driving is not recommended during the storm as it is expected to have a major impact on road conditions and visibility. At this time we are fully prepared to respond to whatever the storm brings and will communicate with you accordingly. Remember to call Eversource directly to report an outage at 1-800-286-2000 and always treat all downed wires as live,” he said.