News Alert: Dog Park vote passes in Weston

After years of discussion about whether to create a dog park in Weston, the town’s voters have spoken on the matter when it comes to a particular site.

On Wednesday, voters approved the idea of building a dog park at the town-owned Moore property at Davis Hill Road and Lords Highway East. The measure passed by 888 to 798, or with 53% of the vote.

People were able to cast their ballots at Weston Town Hall from 6 a.m. to 8 p.m. in a Special Town Meeting machine vote.

First Selectman Chris Spaulding said the town is prepared to begin the process of creating the dog park. “We have to move forward with going out to bid because the town has an interest in it,” he said.

The town can now pursue opening the facility by working through the Board of Selectmen and Board of Finance, Spaulding said, or instead hold a regular referendum on the project.

He said issues involved in the process include funding, design and environmental impact, with the Conservation Commission meeting on wetlands approval later in April.

Spaulding said the April 4 machine vote dealt with the memorandum of understanding (MOU) between the town and Weston Dog Park LLC, and not specifically with building a gravel road to the potential dog park site on the Moore property, which will be the town’s responsibility.

The nonprofit Weston Dog Park LLC has committed to spending about $85,000 to create the actual dog park facility, which would occupy about 3.6 acres on the Moore property. This should cover costs such as a parking lot for 22 vehicles, turnaround area, fencing and signage.

Spaulding said some tree clearing and minimal grading work, and the installation of water runoff devices, may be required. It has been estimated the 1,280-foot road to be built by the town could cost $156,000. It would connect to Lords Highway East.

“We will go out to bid on the whole project,” the first selectman said of expenses involved in creating the dog park.

The dog park’s overall cost may be about $210,000, Town Engineer John Conte has estimated, stressing that figure is “preliminary” and could change based on project specifics and the bidding process. Weston Dog Park LLC, through the MOU, will pay part of that total by raising money.

Pro and con

Proponents have said the dog park would be a good amenity for the town, providing a place for young families and other residents to gather and mingle. They’ve said the actual facility will be in the middle of a large property, creating a buffer from nearby homes, and most of the Moore land would remain in its natural state.

Opponents have raised issues about the cost to the town, potential negative impact on wildlife, and eliminating the possible use of the Moore property for other municipal purposes. Some people want the Aspetuck Land Trust to purchase the property for conservation purposes.

The dog park proposal has been opposed by some neighbors, and future litigation is considered a possibility.

The site is in the eastern part of the town, near Valley Forge Lane, Richmond Hill Road and Catbrier Road. It is not too far from Devils Glen Park, the Saugatuck River, Saugatuck Reservoir and the Easton town border.

Turnout and question

Weston had 6,564 registered voters as of late March. Also, Grand List voters -— people age 18 or older who own at least $1,000 of assessed property in town -— were eligible to vote in the Special Town Meeting machine vote.

Based on vote totals, about 25% of eligible Weston voters weighed in on the question. For the vote to be valid, 3% of eligible voters were required to cast ballots.

The machine vote follows a Special Town Meeting to discuss the issue held on March 22. The dog park vote originally was to take place March 10 but was rescheduled because of excessive power outages following a snowstorm.

No absentee ballots were made available for the vote, with town officials saying absentee ballots can’t be used for Special Town Meeting votes in contrast to referendum votes.

The question on ballot was as follows:

“Shall the Town of Weston establish an enclosed, approximately 3-and-1/2 acre dog park on the town-owned 36 acre parcel on David Hill Road as depicted in a visualization map and in accordance with a draft MOU (Memorandum of Understanding) between the Town and Weston Dog Park, Inc., both are which are available on the town website and in the Town Clerk’s Office?”

The petition to send the dog park issue to a Special Town Meeting vote was signed by more than 380 qualified voters.

The Planning and Zoning Commission also has held hearings on the Moore property dog park proposal. The property was purchased by the town in 2003.