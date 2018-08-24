New programs at Easton Community Center
Intro to Bead Stringing, ages 16+
Saturday Fitness with Aida, ages 18+
Saturday Yoga with Diana, ages 18+
Basic Yoga for Beginners, ages 18+
Saturday Pilates, ages 18+
Pilates, Weeknight, ages 18+
Sing-Along with Lynn, ages 1-3
Vacation Camp, ages 3-13
Parent & Tot Playgroup, ages 1-3
Creative Movement & Dance, ages 2-3
Intro to Hip-Hop, ages 3-5
Intro to Jazz, ages 7-11
Ballet Dance Class, ages 3-5
Intro to Hip-Hop, ages 7-12
Break Dancing Class, ages 6-14
Skateboarding 101, ages 7-14
Teen Hula Hoop Class, ages 8-14
Archery Instruction, ages 7+
Children’s Indoor Soccer, ages 3-5
Basketball Instruction, ages 5-11
Multi-Sports, ages 5-7
Multi-Sports, ages 3-4
Knockerball, ages 8-13
The Easton Community Center is located at 364 Sport Hill Road. For more information, call 203-459-9700 or visit eastoncommunitycenter.com. Register at webtrac.eastoncc.com.