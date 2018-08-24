New programs at Easton Community Center



Intro to Bead Stringing, ages 16+

Saturday Fitness with Aida, ages 18+

Saturday Yoga with Diana, ages 18+

Basic Yoga for Beginners, ages 18+

Saturday Pilates, ages 18+

Pilates, Weeknight, ages 18+

Sing-Along with Lynn, ages 1-3

Vacation Camp, ages 3-13

Parent & Tot Playgroup, ages 1-3

Creative Movement & Dance, ages 2-3

Intro to Hip-Hop, ages 3-5

Intro to Jazz, ages 7-11

Ballet Dance Class, ages 3-5

Intro to Hip-Hop, ages 7-12

Break Dancing Class, ages 6-14

Skateboarding 101, ages 7-14

Teen Hula Hoop Class, ages 8-14

Archery Instruction, ages 7+

Children’s Indoor Soccer, ages 3-5

Basketball Instruction, ages 5-11

Multi-Sports, ages 5-7

Multi-Sports, ages 3-4

Knockerball, ages 8-13

The Easton Community Center is located at 364 Sport Hill Road. For more information, call 203-459-9700 or visit eastoncommunitycenter.com. Register at webtrac.eastoncc.com.