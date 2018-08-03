New Pond Farm summer camp in final swing

The summer camp at New Pond Farm in Redding, one of the camp’s cornerstone programs, is in its final session.

Campers are coming to the farm from Danbury and will be staying for 10 days. They will be joined by day campers from Redding and spend five days together with them.

Some of the activities they are participating in include making frog puppets with puppeteer Adelka Polak, observing dragonflies with John McLeran, studying Eastern Woodland Indians with Tim Laughlin, making dream catchers, animal adaptations with Jane Jawlik,making :stained glass windows” with Chanel Duparé. Weather permitting, there will be swimming.

For more information, visit newpondfarm.org or call 203-938-2117.