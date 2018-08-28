New Pond Farm holds annual Harvest Dinner

New Pond Farm in Redding is holding its annual Harvest Dinner on Saturday, Sept. 8, at 5 p.m. Food will be prepared by Redding chefs Evan Hanczor and Scott Drozd.

Proceeds will directly benefit New Pond Farm’s educational programs, including outreach to Title 1 schools and the residential summer camp. The evening will include a brief presentation about these programs.

This event is $150 per New Pond Farm member ($75 is tax deductible) and $175 per non-member ($100 is tax deductible). More information and registration can be found at newpondfarm.org or by calling 203-938-2117.