New phone numbers for Weston public schools

Weston public schools is updating its phone system and numbers beginning Friday, Aug. 17.

An email from the schools said it is important to note the new numbers at this time. During the migration there will be an interruption of telephone service. If anyone calls and leaves a voicemail message on Friday, Aug. 17, and does not receive a timely response they ask the caller to try again.

“It is important that you begin to use the new numbers,” a school spokesman said “To ensure consistent communication with parents and the community, the old main numbers for the school and district offices will continue to work for a limited time.”

The new, permanent district and school phone numbers are:

District Offices 203-221-6550

Weston High School 203-221-6500

Weston Middle School 203-221-6360

Weston Intermediate School 203-221-6330

Hurlbutt Elementary School 203-221-6300

A more extensive list of numbers can be found HERE. A complete list of teachers and staff extensions will be updated on the school district’s website next week.