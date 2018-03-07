New law could impose FOI limits, charge fees

A new state House bill could change the current Freedom of Information (FOI) process for those seeking access to public records from government agencies.

HB 5175, “an act concerning appeals under the Freedom of Information Act,” is described as a bill to “permit the Freedom of Information Commission to grant relief from vexatious requesters to public agencies.” Vexatious is defined as “denoting an action or the bringer of an action that is brought without sufficient grounds for winning, purely to cause annoyance to the defendant.”

Currently, the FOI act allows any individual to appeal the denial of his or her right to inspect or copy records or attend a public meeting. The new language in the bill allows the commission to charge someone filing an appeal for the second time in a calendar year $125 for that appeal.

In terms of a “vexatious” requester, a public agency can petition the commission for “relief” if it deems a requester is vexatious.

The grounds for being considered vexatious can include the number of requests, the scope of the requests, the nature or content of the requests,and/or a pattern of conduct that amounts to abuse of the right to access information under FOI.

Once that petition is made, the commission can either dismiss the petition or hold a hearing on the petition after notifying both parties. If the petition is granted, the commission can allow a public agency not to comply with FOI requests from the “vexatious requester” for a period of time not to exceed one year.”

Testimony on the bill was varied. The FOI Commission supports the bill. The president of Connecticut’s Society of Professional Journalists opposes the $125 fee.

Daniel Klau, president of the Connecticut Council on Freedom of Information, said his council opposes HB 5175, and also objected to the filing fee.

“The bill would require every individual who files a complaint with the Freedom of Information Commission (FOIC) to pay a filing fee of $125 per complaint after the first complaint in a given year. CCFOI opposes the proposed bill because it would have a serious chilling effect on citizens exercising their fundamental right to access public records and meetings of public agencies,” he said.

Klau said a filing fee “will penalize the overwhelming majority of citizens who, when filing complaints, use the act as intended.” “The filing fee is a hammer, when what is needed is a scalpel,” he said.

State Comptroller Kevin Lembo testified that “the very concept of placing financial barriers between citizens and government information is misguided and offensive.”

“A person’s ability to seek justice through the state Freedom of Information Commission should not be determined by their capacity to pay,” he said.

The Connecticut Conference of Municipalities said it supports the ability to provide relief to towns and municipalities from vexatious requests. However, it recommended that language related to fees and mandatory mediation be removed, and that “the Committee approve HB 5175 with the limited scope of allowing the FOIC to identify and restrict for a limited time period requesters that it has determined to be vexatious.”

Janet Ainsworth of the Freedom of Information Commission sent testimony in support of the bill.

“It is clear to me from years of dealing with them that the requests are submitted for the purpose of harassing the agency. In fact, at least one person I know of was fined by the FOIC for such behavior. Another individual has been sending abusive emails to various government offices for years. He was nearly arrested at an FOIC hearing because of his disruptive behavior,” Ainsworth said.

State Rep. Adam Dunsby of the 135th District, which includes Easton, Weston and Redding, testified that he supported the bill.

“The public has the right to access public documents and to observe the meetings of public agencies. However the public’s right to records must not be transformed into a right to harass and burden public officials,” he said.