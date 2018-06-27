New Easton selectman believes town government is important

Kristi Sogofsky, who was recently appointed to the Easton Board of Selectmen, said in her new position she plans to focus her energy on the best needs of the town.

“It’s not about me,” Sogofsky said. “It’s about the town and continuing to improve it.”

Sogofsky, a Republican, joins First Selectman Adam Dunsby and Selectman Bob Lessler on the board.

She has replaced Carrie Colangelo, who resigned after being appointed by Gov. Dannel P. Malloy to be a workers’ compensation commissioner — a judge on the state level.

Sogofsky would need to run in a special election Nov. 6 in order to retain her seat for the remainder of her term, which ends November 2019.

Many jobs

Sogofsky works full time as a communication strategist and spokesperson for the Connecticut Association of Realtors, working from home multiple days a week. She is also a freelance journalist.

In town, Sogofsky wears many hats including vice president of the Samuel Staples Elementary School PTA, chairman of the Easton Public Library Board of Trustees, and a member of the Easton Library Building Committee.

As selectman, she said her main goal is to work closely with both Dunsby and Lessler, and with other boards and commission heads “on what the town thinks is important.”

In that regard, she plans to “do a lot of listening” to residents, as well as “get up to speed” on all town issues.

“I want to review everything in the works or that is being discussed,” she added.

Sogofsky said her new role enables her to learn about town dynamics — “what people feel strongly about and don’t feel strongly about, and their priorities.”

She said her new role as selectman is an important one in town, explaining unlike the federal or state level of government, the town level “is the level of government that people have the most interaction with.”

“It’s also the level of government that impacts everyone’s daily lives the most, so [this position] is really an opportunity to have a direct impact on what’s going on in my town with my neighbors,” Sogofsky said.

Working in the real estate business is an asset in her new position, Sogofsky said.

Communication

“A large part of being a selectman is communicating with people and making sure ideas or issues are clearly expressed and understood by both sides. Listening is key to that,” she said. “From a realty standpoint, my job gives me perspective on what’s going on across the state and whether Easton is following the same trends or different ones.”

In addition, as a reporter, she said she’s familiar with local issues and local towns.

Sogofsky and her husband Mark Sogofsky — a photojournalist for News 12 — have two children, Tyler, 6, and Elaina, 5, who attend Samuel Staples Elementary School. Her family also has two dogs, Lucy, a black lab, and Charlie, a beagle.

Sogofsky has lived in Easton since 2011, and is originally from Pittsburgh, Pa.

She and her husband chose to live in Easton for its “community-feel.”

“We were getting married and knew we would have a family, and we wanted a town that had strong schools and a good community,” she said. “We liked the small nature of Easton.”

Sogofsky has a bachelor of arts degree in broadcast journalism and psychology from Syracuse University. For 15 years, she worked as a reporter and anchor for News 12 Connecticut.

Her hobbies include skiing and golf.

She said Colangelo did “a great job” and gave “a great perspective” to the board, and “I hope to continue that.”

“Kristi is one of Easton’s most dedicated public servants and will make a great addition to the Board of Selectmen,” Dunsby said. “I look forward to working with her.”

In regard to Easton, Sogofsky said there is always room for improvement, and “figuring out what those improvements are is a tough thing.”

“We have a great little town and people like it that way and there are a lot of positives to it,” she added. “I look forward to continuing to meet more people across town in the coming months and hearing what they have to say.”