New Connecticut laws make their debut

Joe Markley, assistant state Senate minority leader, explained several new laws that went into effect in Connecticut on Jan 1. Among the most noteworthy:

An Act Preventing Prescription Opioid Diversion and Abuse, Public Act No. 17-131, requires that prescriptions be transcribed electronically to safeguard against over-prescribing, reduces the maximum number of days for a prescription from seven to five for minors, and allows patients to request that drugs other than opioids be prescribed.

An Act Concerning Withholding Workers’ Compensation Income for Child Support, Public Act No. 17-27, requires an employer to promptly notify the dependent (i.e., spouse, former spouse, or child owed the support) or the judicial branch’s Support Enforcement Services, as directed, if an employee whose income is withheld to enforce a child support order makes a workers’ compensation claim.

An Act Concerning the Definition of a Veteran for a Certain Honor and Certain Benefit, Public Act No. 17-83, broadens the eligibility criteria for certain veterans benefits and allows additional people to receive a service ribbon and medal, be buried in a Connecticut veterans cemetery, or have veteran status indicated on their driver’s license or identity card.