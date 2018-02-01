Navin murder case trial began today

The trial began today, Thursday, Feb. 1, for Kyle Navin, who is accused of murdering his parents, Easton residents Jeffrey and Jeanette Navin.

Navin, 30, is charged with two counts of murder and one count of murder under special circumstances, for the shooting deaths of his parents.

Jeffrey and Jeanette Navin were longtime residents of Weston and had recently moved to Easton when they were reported missing in August 2015.

The couple’s bodies were discovered a few months later in October buried under leaves in a yard at a abandoned home in Weston. Both had been shot.

Jeffrey Navin was co-owner of J&J Refuse of Westport, where Kyle Navin worked. Jeanette Navin was a longtime paraprofessional at Weston public schools.

According to police reports, Navin was a heroin user and killed his parents because he was concerned that he was going to be cut from their wills.

Navin has pleaded not guilty to the charges and is being held on $2.5-million bond.