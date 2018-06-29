Navin gets 55 years for murder of each parent

Kyle Navin was sentenced Friday, June 29, to 55 years in prison for the murders of his parents, Easton residents Jeffrey and Jeanette Navin.

“He got sentenced to 55 years on each count, concurrent,” said Navin’s defense attorney Eugene Riccio, after the sentencing at state Superior Court in Bridgeport.

“The case is certainly a terrible tragedy from many, many perspectives,” Riccio added.

Navin pleaded guilty Monday, April 16, to the murders of his parents, who were initially reported missing from their home in August 2015. Their bodies were found three months later inside contractor bags, buried under leaves in a yard at an abandoned home in Weston. Both had been shot.

Navin and his girlfriend, Jennifer Valiante, were arrested in the case.

Valiante pleaded guilty under the Alford Doctrine to conspiracy to commit murder and hindering prosecution and is serving an eight-year sentence. Under an Alford Doctrine plea, she conceded that the prosecution likely has enough evidence for a conviction, but maintains innocence.

Jeffrey and Jeanette Navin were longtime residents of Weston and had recently moved to Easton when they were reported missing. Jeffrey Navin, 56, was co-owner of J&J Refuse of Westport, where Kyle Navin worked. Jeanette Navin, 55, was a longtime paraprofessional at Weston public schools.

According to police reports, Kyle Navin was a heroin user and killed his parents because he was concerned that he was going to be cut from their wills.