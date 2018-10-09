Natt Family of Easton will do ribbon cutting for Red Panda Habitat

A year after breaking ground, Connecticut’s Beardsley Zoo Director Gregg Dancho has announced that The Natt Family Red Panda Habitat will open to the public on Saturday, Oct. 13, at 10:30 a.m. The new habitat is possible thanks to two substantial donations: from Bob and Helen Natt of Easton, and a matching grant for monies raised by supporter donations from the Werth Family Foundation.

The spacious new home for Rochan and Meri, the zoo’s Red panda pair, offers indoor and outdoor viewing and access for the Red pandas, and much larger living quarters. A guest-viewing platform reached by a ramp leads to two views, one into the outdoor exhibit and one into the building. The Red pandas, who prefer cooler temperatures, can choose to be in air conditioning in warm weather. The new habitat features a yard landscaped with bamboo (Rochan and Meri eat approximately 2,000 bamboo leaves daily), with plenty of treetop spots for sunbathing.

Bob Natt said, “Helen and I have been going to Connecticut’s Beardsley Zoo since we moved to Connecticut in 1985, first with our children and now with our four grandchildren. We consider the zoo to be one of the great family destinations in Connecticut and welcome the opportunity to help provide the funding for the beautiful habitat for the Red pandas.”

Natt, who is recently retired, was formerly Executive Chairman of Alegeus, a Boston-area based health care payments technology company.

“Donations from private funding make our expansion possible. The new habitat was named for the Natt Family due to their extreme generosity,” Dancho said.

Red pandas are not true pandas, rather, they are a unique species whose name “panda” is derived from a Nepalese word, ”ponya,” meaning “eater of bamboo.” Like many in the Connecticut’s Beardsley Zoo’s animal collection, the Red panda is threatened in the wild by territory loss and fragmentation, resource depletion, and are frequently hunted for their beautiful fur.