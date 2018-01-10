National Weather Service: Potential for flooding Friday into Saturday

The National Weather Service is monitoring the potential for flooding of urban areas, and possibly rivers and small streams Friday, Jan. 12, into Saturday, Jan. 13. The possible floods stem from the combination of heavy rain (one to three inches) and melting snow.

Residents in Fairfield County and southern Connecticut should be aware of the potential for:

Urban and poor drainage flooding, especially where snow is clogging drains.

There could be rapid rises on some rivers and streams that could lead to the potential of ice jams with water covered roads, especially in low lying areas. This is especially true across the interior where a Flood Watch is in effect.

The weather service said that any river flooding (if it occurs) could last through much of the weekend.

Uncertainty

There is some uncertainty, the weather service said in its first email blast Wednesday, Jan. 10.

Over the next day or two, meteorologists will be able to better predict where the heaviest rain might fall.

“While the highest rainfall amounts are currently expected to occur just offshore, this may change over the next few days,” the NWS email blast said.

“With warming temperatures, it is advised to stay off all frozen over bodies of water (lakes, ponds, etc) as the ice thins and weakens.”