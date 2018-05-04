National Day of Prayer is honored in Weston

The National Day of Prayer was celebrated in Weston on Thursday, May 3 at the St. Francis of Assisi Catholic Church.

Students at the St. Francis preschool recited the pledge of allegiance, and sang He’s got the whole world in His hands. They prayed for everything from puppies to the unity and peace of families and the nation.

“If we want our children to grow up and bring peace into the world, it needs to start with praying for it in all aspects of our life when we are young,” said Fr. Jeff Couture, Pastor of St. Francis.

The event in Weston was organized by Adrienne Reedy, The National Day of Prayer coordinator of Fairfield County, and Sarah Samuels. The St. Francis community plans to hold this event next year.

The National Day of Prayer is an annual day of observance held on the first Thursday of May, designated by the United States Congress. On this day, people are asked “to turn to God in prayer and meditation.”

Photos of The National Day of Prayer in Weston by Bryan Haeffele.