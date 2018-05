The Norwalk River Valley Trail held its first annual Mutt Strut on May 5 along sections of the NRVT in Norwalk, Wilton and Ridgefield. The event raised more than $13,000. The NRVT’s vision is a 33 mile, multi-purpose trail connecting Calf Pasture Beach in Norwalk and Rogers Park in Danbury, passing through Wilton, Ridgefield, and Redding on the way.