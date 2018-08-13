Motor Transport Association names Boucher State Senator of the Year

The Motor Transportation Association of Connecticut (MTAC) has presented state Sen. Toni Boucher (R-26) with the organization’s State Senator of the Year Award for her efforts in support of policies that support the state’s trucking industry.

As co-chair of the legislature’s Transportation Committee, Boucher fought against proposals to install tolls on Connecticut highways that would increase costs for commuters and transportation companies, according to a press release about the award, which was announced July 26. She also has promoted the Republican Prioritize Progress plan that would increase transportation funding by $1 billion a year without new taxes or tolls.

“It’s an honor to receive this recognition from MTAC for my efforts to prevent the installation of expensive, unnecessary tolls on Connecticut Highways. In addition to putting another tax on overtaxed commuters, tolls would put a tremendous strain on the trucking industry and commerce in our state,” Boucher said.

“The trucking industry is the lifeblood of commerce in our nation. The growing prominence of online shopping has increased the need for more trucks and truck drivers to deliver the goods that everyday Americans and Connecticut residents want. Highway tolls would be an additional cost passed on to the consumer, potentially choking our state’s already struggling economy. Unless and until we reduce our overall state tax burden, I will continue to fight the additional tax that tolls represent in Connecticut.”

MTAC President Joseph Sculley said Boucher recognizes the important role the trucking industry plays in the state’s economy and labor force. Americans’ growing hunger for online goods resulted in a hiring boom as more truck drivers are needed to transport goods.

Boucher called it unfortunate that she received the MTAC award during the same week that the State Bond Commission authorized $10 million to fund a new toll study. The study and funding is based on an executive order from out-going Gov. Dannel Malloy.

“A similar study in the legislature was going to cost $5 million and it was met with such an outcry by the public that it never came for a vote,” she said. “I don’t understand the Governor’s rational for doubling the cost for a study taxpayers have loudly said they don’t want, don’t need, and can’t afford. To top it off, he won’t even be in office when the study takes place. Will he still be in the state?”

Boucher said she is ready to take up the fight during the next legislative session to prevent the study.

Boucher represents the 26th district which includes Bethel, New Canaan, Redding, Ridgefield, Weston, Westport, and Wilton.