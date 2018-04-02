Town, school officials reflect on snowstorm

Redding First Selectman Julia Pemberton said Monday morning’s weather is “typical spring weather, just to remind us Mother Nature is in charge.”

Pemberton added she actually likes to see snow.

“I must confess, I love the snow but it makes for a messy commute and it’s difficult on working parents,” she said, adding she worries about the town’s snow and salt budget.

“From that perspective, let’s hope this is winter’s last grasp,” she added.

Last day of school

As of Monday, April 2, Redding, Easton and Region 9 School Superintendent Tom McMorran said the last day of school for Easton will be Tuesday, June 26. The Redding students’ last day will be Monday, June 25. Joel Barlow High School’s last day is scheduled to be Thursday, June 21.

According to McMorran, the State of Connecticut requires students to attend 180 days of school. Since the Easton students are scheduled for 181 days, the Easton Board of Education might consider making June 25 their last day, he explained.

High school graduation

Joel Barlow is currently considering several possible days for graduation.

“Many districts vie for those days at the O’Neill Center at Western Connecticut State University in Danbury,” McMorran said. “We might be able to go with Sunday, June 17, but we have not finalized the date of graduation. We hope to lock it in this week.”