Mondays at 7 holds job networking workshop

Rob Thomas, a business development consultant and principal of Rob Thomas CT, will present “Beyond Business Card Exchange” to the [email protected] networking group on Monday, April 30.

[email protected] is a premier networking and job search skills organization. Its programs and resources are free and benefit and energize members in their career searches.

Meetings start at 7 a.m. at the United Methodist Church of Westport and Weston, 49 Weston Road (Route 57), Westport. For more information, email [email protected] or visit mondaysat7.org.