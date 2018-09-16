Missing Redding teen found after first responders search all night

A 19-year-old male was found at 5:30 a.m. Sunday, Sept. 16, after first responders from across Connecticut spent the night searching for him.

Between midnight and around 1 a.m., Redding police received a call from the teen’s friends, who said they were worried about him, according to a member of the Redding volunteer fire department.

At around 2 a.m., after police had been searching for at least one hour, they contacted all three Redding volunteer fire departments for assistance in the search, the firefighter said.

Four of the teen’s friends were at the search location and told police the teens usually hang out at a rock, which is a lookout point near Glen Road and Newtown Turnpike in Redding, right on the Saugatuck Reservoir, according to the firefighter.

In total, about 50 people were involved in the search effort, including multiple canine tracking units from different agencies and members from CERT (Community Emergency Response Team). There were also divers searching the water, the firefighter said.

The teen walked out of the woods on his own at 5:30 a.m., unharmed.

He was transported to Danbury Hospital as a precaution.

This case is still under investigation.